ZAMBIA High Commission in India has said that she is dismayed by the unwarranted verbal attack by Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili directed at a person believed to be of Indian origin working on the expansion of roads in Zambia.

This follows a video in which the Law maker was captured ranting a driver of a compactor working on the Lusaka roads expansion.

“Mr. Kambwili understands the complaints procedure as former Minister of Labour and that his words are unwarranted in the eyes of the international community having served as Minister of Foreign Affairs too,” Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga added that Mr. Kambwili should have taken time to investigate whether the person operating the road compactor was not born and raised in Zambia.

“Mr. Kambwili is a wrong person to attack any nationality working in Zambia because his own spouse works in the United Kingdom and such outbursts threaten the lives of Zambians working abroad in case others retaliate,” she said.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said pertinent issues that were meant to benefit the masses such as the decongestion of Lusaka Roads Project jointly funded by India and Zambia could not be resolved in an emotional way.

“Zambians have never looked at the colour of any person once having a white Republican Vice President Dr. Guy Scott, people of Indian origin such as Dipak Patel as former Commerce Minister and fomer Agriculture Minister, Suresh Desai who were elected by the people,” she said.

And YALI has issued the following statement on the matter.

YALI Calls on Kambwili to Apologise for Xenophobic & Racial Remarks Against Indians

The Young African Leaders Initiative condemns the act of the Roan Lawmaker, Chishimba Kambwili for uttering remarks against an Indian national who was found operating a grader and challenging the same person to go back to India.

As a lawmaker and national leader, Mr. Kambwili should know that it is not only dishonourable but also a crime for leaders to show racial hatred in all fields including employment. Mr. Kambwili himself has wife, children and relatives who may be working in various portfolios in the United Kingdom and other places such as India.

We ask how Mr. Kambwili would feel if our brothers and sisters working outside as nurses, cleaners, maids are treated with such disdain from leaders in those countries.

Mr. Kambwili can do his political without putting public stunts that promote feelings of ill will or hostility between different classes of the population of Zambia which is contrary to Section 60(1)(g) of the Penal Code and also violate Section 70 (1) that prohibit uttering of any words that express or show hatred, ridicule or contempt for any person because of his or their race, place of origin or colour.

Mr. Kambwili must demonstrate leadership and apologise to the Indian Community and Zambians generally who have no history of xenophobia against anyone. In Zambia, we have lived and worked alongside people from difference race and places of origin without expressing such hatred as we see in some neighbouring countries.

Issued by

Isaac Mwanza

Governance and Legal Advisor

