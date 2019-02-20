The opposition Alliance has blamed the Patriotic Front and Government for the political violence which characterised the February 12th Sesheke Parliamentary by election which was won by the UPND.

Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says in each of the cases in which electoral violence was reported in the recent by-elections, it was between PF youths imported from Lusaka and the local ordinary citizens in a given area where the by-election was taking place.

Mr. Milupi says preliminary results of an investigation done by the Alliance have revealed that the PF party and its government have assembled a group of youths whose sole purpose is to perpetuate political violence on the opposition.

He said this group of youths which for current purposes they have decided to refer to as a PF militia, is mainly stationed at inter-city bus terminus in Lusaka, and Kanyama Township whose members include Francis Muchemwa, Mpange Kachingwe, Abel Mwale and Eddie Gowa who is a Malawian citizen that was imported to Zambia for the sole purpose of executing political violence.

Mr. Milupi said the individuals that form the PF militia are close acquaintances of the Republican President, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Special Assistant to the President for Politics Kaizer Zulu, Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

He said these ruling party militia are well funded by the PF using taxpayers money saying apart from regular one-off payments, they are on the payroll of both the Lusaka City Council and Zesco despite the fact that they do not do any work for these institutions, and the only work that they do is to maim and kill political opponents.

And Mr. Milupi said an estimated 1,000 rounds of ammunition were fired by Police in Maondo Ward against the unarmed and defenceless UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his supporters in their quest to assassinate them.

He said Mr. Hichilema and his entourage had to spend more than 8 hours holed up in the bush waiting for nightfall, before they finally made their way back to the village, at which time the state house police officers had left the scene after tear-gassing and vandalizing the entire Maondo village.

Mr. Milupi said even after the UPND President and his entourage had dashed into the nearby bush and abandoned their vehicles at the village, the state house police officers continued to pursue them further into the bush, were they continued to fire their automatic weapons.

He said given the circumstances of what happened in Maondo village on that fateful Friday, 8th February 2019, the Alliance is left with no option but to conclude that the operation that was conducted by state house police was aimed at assassinating the Mr. Hichilema with the aim of eliminating him from the 2021 presidential race.

Mr. Milupi said the Alliance will to this effect report specific individuals to the international criminal court in the Hague, for orchestrating, perpetrating, facilitating, funding and executing a well planned wave of political violence across the country, which violence risks the peace and security of this nation.

He named the individuals to be reported to the Hague as President Edgar Lungu, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Special Assistant to the President for Politics Kaizer Zulu, Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda, Francis Muchemwa also known as America 2, a PF cadre, Mpange Kachingwe, a PF cadre, Abel Mwale, a PF cadre and Eddie Gowa also a PF cadre.

Mr. Milupi said the opposition Alliance has complete trust in the competence, independence and integrity of the international criminal court and their prosecutors and believe that we if the above listed individuals are not guilty of the crimes that they have accused them of, they shall be acquitted accordingly by the international criminal court in the Hague.

He added that the above list may be increased depending on additional evidence that may come into the Alliance’s possession in due course.

The PF are yet to comment on the matter.

