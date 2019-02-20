Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba says the turnaround that has happened at state run telecoms firm Zamtel is commendable.

Mr Mushimba wrote on his Twitter account that Zamtel is truly impressing at some many levels.

He said the growth in subscriber numbers has seen the company meet all its operational costs and making month on month profits.

“Zamtel went down as far as only having 650,000 subscribers, losing millions of kwachas every month to now having a subscriber base of over 2Million and meeting all operational costs and making some profit every month,” Mr Mushimba twitted.

He added, “They have more work to do but this turnaround is commendable. Zamtel is truly impressing at so many levels. I’m very proud of them. They work hard and smart.”

Mr Mushimba has since called on all Zambians to support Zamtel.

“We should all support Zamtel and have their SIM cards and use their products and services. That’s our company and our pride,” he stated.

Mr Mushimba also emphasized that government has no direct interference in the running of Zamtel.

He said there is a standing instruction that the only interaction with government is at board appointment which is done by Minister as per the Act.

“Outside that, management and board must be allowed to do what they do best and run as professionally as they can. No interference.”

Mr Mushimba said Zamtel will continue to grow its network coverage especially with the Phase II of the Communication Tower project.

“Yes, especially with the 1,009 new towers that have been put in the mostly rural parts of Zambia through the towers phase II project from my ministry, the reach of Zamtel is much wider. But we want the other two to co-locate on these towers and also compete for this rural business.”

