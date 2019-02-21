Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles are marooned following the collapse of Lufune Bridge at Danger Hill along the Great North Road in Mpika Town of Muchinga Province .
ZANIS reports that Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone and Mpika District Commissioner Moses Katebe have confirmed the development in separate interviews this evening.
Mr. Sichone says the bridge at Lufune gave in this afternoon as a result of heavy rains being experienced in the area.
He said while the province has been receiving heavy rains since October last year, the collapsing of Lufune Bridge is very unfortunate as the Great North Road is like an artery vein supplying blood to the economy of Zambia.
The Provincial Minister says government has since moved in to mobilize a team of engineers who will soon be moving on site.
He has also advised trucks and fuel tankers to use the Nakonde /Mbala via Kasama/Mpika Road in the meantime.
And Mpika DC Katebe said in a separate interview that the bridge collapsed around 14 :00 hours today adding that said he received report last week from a Village Headman that the bridge was at the verge of collapsing.
Mr. Katebe added that the Road Development Agency (RDA) was informed last week that the bridge is at the verge of collapsing and no action was taken.
He said it’s sad that the road has been cut off and only small cars can pass at the moment using a by-pass.
The District Commissioner said an alternative route will be improvised tomorrow to allow the flow of traffic.
He has since urged motorists travelling between Mpika and Nakonde going to Tanzania to use an alternative routes.
Such things are very much avoidable why waiting for the bridge to collapse, very unfortunate
This road was worked on last year…with full funding via loan..
Tomorrow that lazy fooooool in State House will send Freedom Sikazwe and a team of 10 staff to fly to Muchinga to go and inspect
You people in the USA, are there any second hand bridges and roads there please, so that we can send Esther back to come and beg. These chitotela bridges and roads are clearly not working
The Government of Zambia (GRZ) through the Roads Development Agency (RDA) is seeking funding
from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to finance the rehabilitation of the T2 road from Chinsali
to Nakonde (208.6Km) road section which is part the 611.5 km Serenje–Nakonde road proposed for full
reconstruction. The project is to be implemented by the Road Development Agency (RDA). The
rehabilitation of the Serenje-Nakonde section of the T2 North – South trunk road has been identified
through the North-South Corridor network planning project prioritization process as a key project
requiring immediate rehabilitation.
Before that crook Chitotela and Lazy Lungu sends his Grade 2 adviser Freedom Sikazwe and say that its UNIP…PF got a loan for this road from African Development Bank for a full rehabiliation of this road…meaning bridges involved.
When I tell people that these are WASTED LUNGU YEARS …WE WILL HAVE TO PAY AT A GREAT COST …these are all loans we have not even started repaying and things are falling apart..it doesn’t take an expert to tell you that the works are all shambolic from the same rolled steel casings used in all these bridges as the photo shows.
Bridges can run across anywhere be it between hills or whatever but why is it the rain being blamed for every bridge. a bridge is built to wjthstand weight never mind water but this is the poorest excuse we are hearing now, Who built that poor quality bridge, people must be held accountable for these shoddy jobs, it is too much now.
When look at the photo on social media …there is a foot bridge next to the bridge that is standing as its built with concrete not Chitolela Bridge…