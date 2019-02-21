Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles are marooned following the collapse of Lufune Bridge at Danger Hill along the Great North Road in Mpika Town of Muchinga Province .

ZANIS reports that Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone and Mpika District Commissioner Moses Katebe have confirmed the development in separate interviews this evening.

Mr. Sichone says the bridge at Lufune gave in this afternoon as a result of heavy rains being experienced in the area.

He said while the province has been receiving heavy rains since October last year, the collapsing of Lufune Bridge is very unfortunate as the Great North Road is like an artery vein supplying blood to the economy of Zambia.

The Provincial Minister says government has since moved in to mobilize a team of engineers who will soon be moving on site.

He has also advised trucks and fuel tankers to use the Nakonde /Mbala via Kasama/Mpika Road in the meantime.

And Mpika DC Katebe said in a separate interview that the bridge collapsed around 14 :00 hours today adding that said he received report last week from a Village Headman that the bridge was at the verge of collapsing.

Mr. Katebe added that the Road Development Agency (RDA) was informed last week that the bridge is at the verge of collapsing and no action was taken.

He said it’s sad that the road has been cut off and only small cars can pass at the moment using a by-pass.

The District Commissioner said an alternative route will be improvised tomorrow to allow the flow of traffic.

He has since urged motorists travelling between Mpika and Nakonde going to Tanzania to use an alternative routes.

