Very good job.
Now it makes sense why the Delusional Dictator HH promised a borehole when campaigning in Eastern Province. He was just trying to copy Tasila. There is no originality in that mans bones.
Very good job Tasila, you are learning very well from HH
Can’t stand her.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
President Lungu has an arsenal in his re-election process. His daughter is easily likable and well spoken. You can say nepotism but even Donald Trump has his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared working as White House top advisors. Cry me a river haters.