United Kingdom Department for International Development Director General Lindy Cameron has said Zambia stands out as a stable, democratic and peaceful country in the region.

Ms. Cameron has also commended the Zambian Government for the tough stance taken in protecting public resources and further stated that the effort is a huge signal to the local and the international community that the leadership is resolved to stem the wastage of public resources and advance public service delivery.

She said this during a bilateral meeting with Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe at the latter’s office in Lusaka, today.

The DFID Director General also stated that her organization is looking forward to the conclusion of the on-going audit process at the Ministry of General Education so that the partnership with Zambia is advanced with a special focus on private sector development and poverty reduction.

“It is inspiring to listen to your fiscal sustainability plans,” Ms. Cameron said adding that, “I am confident that working together, we will develop programmes that will achieve a better impact, not only on the growth of small and medium enterprises, but also on activities that will have a lasting positive impact on poverty reduction.”

The Senior United Kingdom Government official also took the opportunity to invite Mrs. Mwanakatwe to the UK-Africa Investment Forum which will be held in London in November, 2019.

She stressed that through events such as UK-Africa Investment Forum, DFID is willing to work with the Zambian Government in mobilizing partnerships with other bilateral and multilateral players to galvanize support for poverty reduction programmes in Zambia through private sector growth.

The DFID Director General also pledged her organisation’s assistance in helping Zambia to prepare for the 2019 UK/Africa Investment Forum and hoped that through the collaboration, optimal benefits would be derived for private sector players in both countries.

In addition, she stated that the authorities in her Government seek to use London as a hub for development of private sector partnerships. Mrs. Mwanakatwe added that the agenda for new partnerships with African private sector institutions is a priority in their aspiration to generate long-term development cooperation.

Among the other issues Ms. Cameron discussed with Ms. Mwanakatwe were the 2019 budget measures, debt management, and the social sector investment.

Speaking at the same meeting, Ms. Mwanakatwe said Zambia is rationalizing taxation levels to ensure that optimal revenue mobilisation is attained in the quest to achieve the country’s aspirations espoused in the Economic Stabilization and Growth Programme and the Seventh National Development Plan.

The Minister informed Ms. Cameron that through quarterly reports, the Government has embarked on a progress tracking system that will help to strengthen expenditure monitoring and demonstrate that tax-payers money is being used prudently for sustained economic growth.

“We need a clear picture on the size of the economy,” she stated, adding that, “due to its changed structure from 2010 to date, we have set aside funds in the 2019 budget to rebase the Gross Domestic Product in order to attain an all-round measurement about what is happening in our economy.”

Mrs. Mwanakatwe also told the DFID Director General that the Zambian Government has in 2019 decided to systematically scale down its borrowing from the market in order to create room for the private sector to access affordable credit and expand their businesses.

The Minister said the Zambian Government will remain firm in its resolve to ensure that fiscal consolidation has a resounding impact on implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan, the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme, and the National Budget – manifested through an improved macro-economic environment, enhanced public service delivery and the uplifted well-being of the citizenry.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Lungu, and on her behalf, took the opportunity to assure fellow citizens and the international community, through DFID, that the measures that have been put in place in the 2019 National Budget and the Economic Stabilization and Growth Programme, were undertakings to set a sound foundation for improved economic management, sustained growth and enhanced well-being of the people – without leaving anyone behind.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta.

[Read 162 times, 162 reads today]