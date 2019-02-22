The National Democratic Congress has suspended its secretary general Mwenya Musenge for 21 days saying his announcement that the party had fired its consultant Chishimba Kambwili was done against the constitution of the NDC.

At a media briefing after a central committee meeting this afternoon, NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba said the party deputy secretary general Bridge Atanga would act in Musenge’s position.

“We have resolved that due to what transpired for our go to UNZA Radio and make that announcement which has put our party into disrepute. We wish to act as follows. 1, we are asking our Secretary General to go on leave, to give him time to reflect and to give him time to cool off. In the place of our secretary general, our deputy Secretary General Mrs Atanga will act. We will write to him, telling him the resolutions of this central committee. So, those are the resolutions of the central committee. The other matters that we discussed are matters of internal house keeping which it will not be prudent for me to reveal. We all acknowledged that the steps that our brother took are outside the constitution which guides us all,” said Akafumba.

“The duration of his leave is plus or minus 21 days. As to what we shall decide thereafter, we will cross that bridge when we get there.”

Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has disclosed that Chishimba Kambwili will appear before investigators on Monday. Mrs Katongo said that said Kambwili’s lawyers wrote to the Police claiming that they were unavailable to make it and proposed that Kambwili turns up on Monday.

“We have recieved communication in writing through Hon. Chishimba Kambwili’s Lawyers that their client was unable to report himself today because there were no Lawyers to accompany him as all of them were committed”.

“We are sending fresh communication for him to appear on Monday at 10:00 hours.”

Police in Lusaka summoned Kambwili for questioning in regard to his perceived racist and xenophobic attacks against an Indian national.

In a call-out signed by Lusaka Division Deputy DCIO, P Sapaulu, the police said that Mr. Kambwili must present himself to Room E3 at Lusaka Division on Friday at 14hrs.

Kambwili was expected to report today Friday, 22nd February 2019 at 14hrs.

In a video, Mr Kambwili is heard insulting and issuing racist remarks against a grader operator working on the Lusaka Decongestion Project financed by Exim Bank of India.

