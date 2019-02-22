Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Reverend Howard Sikwela says his Ministry will not hesitate to close down Casinos operating illegally in the country.

Speaking at his office this morning, Reverend Sikwela said the Ministry has closed down Jacaranda Royal Casino in Ndola on the Copperbelt for non-compliance and operating illegally.

Reverend Sikwela directed the closure of the casino following various correspondences via letters and several visits to the Casino last year that yielded no results.

The Casino was served with the notice and purpose of closure prior to the operation.

And Reverend Sikwela said effective 2019, the 20 percent monthly service charge that casinos were paying to the tourism department will now be payable to the Zambia Revenue Authority.

He urged casino operators to be in touch with the authority for any clarifications on how to go about this payment.

The Ministry responsible for tourism, under the Tourism and Hospitality Act number 13 of 2015, and Part VI of the Tourism and Hospitality Act number 23 of 2007 is mandated to licence tourism enterprises defined under the Act.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson Sakabilo Kalembwe.

[Read 22 times, 22 reads today]