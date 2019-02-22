National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has today failed to appear before the Police in Lusaka because he had no lawyers to accompany him.

Mr. Kambwili was summoned yesterday over the racist remarks he made on an Indian National working under the Lusaka Decongestion project and was scheduled to appear at Lusaka Central Police Station at 14:00 hours.

But Mr. Kambwili informed the Police through his Lawyers that he was unable to report himself today because there were no Lawyers to accompany him as all of them were committed.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed that Mr. Kambwili suggested for three different dates on which he could appear.

Mrs. Katongo said Police have however settled for Monday fresh communication will be sent for Mr. Kambwili to appear on Monday at 10: 00 Hours.

The summoning of Mr. Kambwili comes barely two days after Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya indicated that the NDC Consultant faces a possible two-year jail sentence for abrogating the Racism Act.

