National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has today failed to appear before the Police in Lusaka because he had no lawyers to accompany him.
Mr. Kambwili was summoned yesterday over the racist remarks he made on an Indian National working under the Lusaka Decongestion project and was scheduled to appear at Lusaka Central Police Station at 14:00 hours.
But Mr. Kambwili informed the Police through his Lawyers that he was unable to report himself today because there were no Lawyers to accompany him as all of them were committed.
Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed that Mr. Kambwili suggested for three different dates on which he could appear.
Mrs. Katongo said Police have however settled for Monday fresh communication will be sent for Mr. Kambwili to appear on Monday at 10: 00 Hours.
The summoning of Mr. Kambwili comes barely two days after Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya indicated that the NDC Consultant faces a possible two-year jail sentence for abrogating the Racism Act.
The way he’s been abandoned by NDC is the same way lawyers are abandoning him. Why should he fear meeting the Police if what he did was Ok.
We have worse tribal intolerance from lungu and pf towards people from a certain province….to an extent they are being cleared from GRZ work….and blatantly discriminated upon based on tribe….
Kambwli was summoned after Dora Siliya commanded Kanganja to do so after press briefing. The great thing Kambwli did was not to surrender himself to PF police on friday. In their unprofessional usual way they were going to detain him and starting waiting for instructions from the so called higher authorities (Ka Kampyongo ) of course because Kanganja cannot do the right thing but what the PF cadres commands him.