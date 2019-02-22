Home Entertainment Clique Viral and Bomb$hell unveil the video for “Tamanda” Entertainment Clique Viral and Bomb$hell unveil the video for “Tamanda” February 22, 2019 71 views 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Clique Viral release the video for their single “Tamanda” that features Bombshell and Jae Izzy. [Read 127 times, 127 reads today]Related Posts:Clique Viral offer their first official single of 2019 ‘Tamanda’Clique Viral unveil “Ku Kalale” music videoBomb$hell releases her highly anticipated video “The Burg”Bomb$hell unveils new video “XBass (FLYA)”Clique Viral release their latest music video “Makanja” Loading... LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.