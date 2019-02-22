The National Biosafety Authority on Wednesday seized food products containing Genetically Modified Organisms from Game Stores Manda Hill that were placed on the market without a permit.

In its continued Surveillance, Spot and Compliance checks the Authority took away Bokomo Otees and Jungle Ultra Energy as they were not authorized by the NBA prior to their being brought in the country.

NBA Public Relations Officer Sandra Lombe who confirmed the development said Top Class Soups were also grabbed as they did not have a permit to be on the market.

Ms. Lombe said Game Stores brought into the country Bokomo Otees and Jungle Ultra energy without an import permit and a permit to sell the products.

She said just like other traders whose products were seized, all Game Stores across the country were directed to immediately remove the named products from the shelves while Top Class Soups will only be sold when the Stores get copies to place on the market from their suppliers.

Ms. Lombe said an import permit is valid for five years while the permit to place on the market is valid between three to six months to ensure compliance.

And Ms. Lombe said Spar has complied and produced all the necessary permits from its suppliers who include Cold Chain, Zambian Brands, Horizon and InnscorDistributors.

“The supermarket will be allowed to trade in the products which are on the permits as they were previously assessed for safety. However, the Authority will go ahead to destroy all Spar branded GMO products which were seized as they do not have permits”, she added.

She said Spar has started the application process for its branded products that may contain GMOs in order to ensure that the Authority conducts risk assessment on the said products.

[Read 27 times, 27 reads today]