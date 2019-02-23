Government says employers should adhere to the law by reserving 10 per cent spaces for persons with disabilities (PwDs) during staff recruitment.

Labor Commissioner Chanda Kaziya says there is need for both public and private sector to adhere to inclusive labour laws including PWDs, as disability is not inability therefore the need for institutions to adhere to the law.

“Disability is not inability therefore public and private institutions should know that disabled people foster national development in the country”, Mr. Kalumba said.

He was speaking during a sensitization meeting organized by the Zambia Agency for Disabled Persons ( ZAPD) in Lusaka yesterday.

Meanwhile ZAPD Luanshya Executive Coordinator Lukwesa Kalumba expressed happiness that the Ministry of General Education has taken a lead by reserving the 10 per cent space during the recent recruitment of 2, 000 teacher last year.

About 90 per cent can be accounted for the number of PwDs to have been among recruited teachers.

Mr. Kalumba also applauded SPAR supermarket, Shoprite and government health institutions for having employed persons with disabilities in suitable positions.

He urged the government to raise awareness campaigns in both public and private institutions against discriminating PwDs but to embrace them by employing them and also hold public forums like workshops, conferences, expos and roadshows in an effort to raise awareness.

