A Bridge connecting Kalende and Movahill in Luanshya’s Kawama ward has been swept off by heavy rains, cutting off the area from the only primary school and cemetery.

ZANIS reports area Councillor Chongo Mubanga confirmed the development saying the makeshift bridge was a temporally measure connecting the area to the rest of the district as the road get flooded during rainy season.

He has appealed to well-wishers to come to the aid of Kalende community by erecting a permanent bridge as the area was a farming community adding that lack of a bridge was negatively affecting farmers.

He added that access to the main cemetery was also challenged.

He said the area holds an estimated population of over 500 people whose majority where farmers and that some have to cross over the bridge to access their farm fields.

And Luanshya District Commissioner Joel Chibuye described the development as unfortunate adding that he would visit the area to ascertain the degree of the problem.

Mr. Chibuye indicated that once he had visited the area, he would engage the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) if need be.

The Luanshya DC also disclosed that another bridge in Kashinde, Maposa area was reportedly collapsed cutting off the area from health and education facilities.

