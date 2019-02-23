President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda yesterday said that President Lungu will not engage himself in dialogue with rogue elements who want to subortage country by plastering falsehoods to the International community.

Responding to queries on what next with regards to the dialogue process following the political impasse in Sesheke, Presidential Spokesperson said President Lungu will concentrate on governing the country as he has been elected to do so and will not be bullied to a round table with what he described as minute, self centered brains.

“You can’t engage in dialogue with rogue elements. A government has been elected with a clear mandate within the provisions of the Constitution; the President will carry on with the business of governing, and he cannot be bullied to go onto a table with people whose brain is the size of a rat! He cannot be bullied into a conversation with people like that,” Mr. Chanda said, “On the same table with a criminal? What sort of dialogue can take place?”

Mr Chanda went on to say, the Minister of Justice Given Lubinda had issued a statement in Parliament after the Government had waited all along to bring the Constitutional Bill, Public Order Act, to the dialogue table wit no progress.

“You are not going to govern from outside. The Bills will be presented to Parliament, the President will continue to govern, he has Executive powers, ” said Mr Chanda before adding that President Lungu did not need to entertain or work with rogue law breakers to govern Zambia.

“Where criminal elements begin to disrupt law and order, the law will take its course. The President can govern without those rogue elements,” Mr Chanda highlighted.

He went on to emphasize that President Lungu was not tolerant to any form of violence from any political faction.

“The President has ordered the police not to tolerate any form of violence whatsoever from any quarters. Whether the rogue elements in the police are UPND, the law will take its course so there will not entertainment of any form of violence whatsoever,” said Mr. Chanda.

[Read 131 times, 131 reads today]