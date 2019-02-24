Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has been discharged from Awryp Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr Mushimba was evacuated to South Africa after suffering some injuries on his right arm following a road accident in Lusaka.

The Kankoyo Member of Parliament posted on his Facebook page that he was happy to be heading back home.

“It feels good to be going home today after an extended stay in hospital repairing my injured right arm. I’m thankful for the many well wishes and prayers,” Mr Mushimba wrote.

Mr. Mushimba was admitted to Awryp Hospital in Johannesburg from January 26th 2019 after he injured his arm right which affected significant soft tissue.

His vehicle had flipped on Thabo Mbeki road as he was driving back home past midnight.

[Read 88 times, 88 reads today]