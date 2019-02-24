Wedson Nyirenda on Saturday collected his first league win in 2019 at South African PSL club Baroka.

Baroka stunned hosts SuperSport United 2-1 away in Pretoria on Saturday night to collect their first league win since December 22 when they beat Martizburg United 1-0 away.

The two side’s previous meeting finished 0-0 in Polokwane last October.

Saturday’s victory also saw Baroka extend their unbeaten run to five successive league matches after coming into their date against SuperSport with four straight draws.

The win sees Baroka move from third from bottom at number 14 to 12th on 21 points from as many games played.

SuperSport are fifth on 32 points.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda was the only Zambian of interest in that matches while SuperSport’s Chipolopolo duo of defender Billy Mutale and striker Gampani Lungu did not make the team.

