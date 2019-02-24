Zanaco opened a five-point lead in Pool A while Nkwazi are the new leaders in Pool B at the end of Week Five of the 2019 FAZ Super Division.

At Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, Zanaco maintained their unbeaten run with a 1-0 home win over Nakambala Leopards.

Rodgers Kola scored his sixth goal of the season when he struck the target in the 85th minute to help Zanaco rise to 13 points while Nakambala drop from eighth to ninth on 4 points.

Lusaka Dynamos are second on 8 points after a 1-0 away win over Red Arrows thanks to a Chris Mugalu goal.

At Independence Stadium in Choma, Nkwazi and Green Eagles exchanged places in their top two Pool B match.

Nkwazi moved from second to first after a 1-0 away win over Eagles thanks to a 79th minute goal from Emmanuel Chabula.

Eagles drop from first to third after their three match winning run was ended by high flying Nkwazi.

Power Dynamos have sneaked onto second place following a 2-0 home win over debutants Circuit City at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Jimmy Dzingai scored a brace in the 13th and 71st minutes while Biston Phiri scored sixth placed Circuit City’s consolation goal.

Power has 9 points, three points behind Nkwazi.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK FIVE RESULTS

POOL B

22/02/2019

Forest Rangers 1-Lumwana Radiants 1

POOL A

23/02/2019

Green Buffaloes-Kabwe Warriors

Red Arrows-Lusaka Dynamos

Zanaco-Nakambala Leopards

Prison Leopards-Kitwe United

Postponed:

Mufulira Wanderers -Zesco United

POOL B

Power Dynamos-Circuit City

Green Eagles-Nkwazi

Buildcon-Napsa Stars

Postponed:

FC MUZA-Nkana

[Read 38 times, 38 reads today]