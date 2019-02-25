Sven Vandenbroeck’s last game as Zambia coach will be against Namibia in March, the Football Association of Zambia has confirmed.

Vandenbroeck was handed a nine-month deal to steer Chipolopolo to the 2019 AFCON finals that he failed.

The Belgian has one win one draw, two defeats in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers from his five games in charge with the only other win coming in a friendly on September 11 away to Gabon that Chipolopolo won 1-0 in Libreville.

“We wish to advise that Mr. Sven’s contract comes to an end in March 2019 and will NOT be renewed,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“Mr. Vandenbroek’s last assignment as Zambia national team coach will be the AFCON 2019 Group K game, between Zambia and Namibia to be played on March 23, at which we expect nothing but a resounding win over Namibia.”

Meanwhile, Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba and Green Buffaloes head trainer Aggrey Chiyangi have bounced back to the Chipolopolo bench and will be Vandenbroeck’s assistants in his farewell dead-runner match.

But FAZ has dropped long-serving assistant Kampamba Chintu.

