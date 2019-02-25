Zesco United on Sunday night surrendered top spot in Group C of the CAF Confederation Cup to Nkana after toiling to a home draw with ten-man Al Hilal of Sudan.

Al Hilal held Zesco to a 1-1 draw at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

But Zesco were made to work hard for the point after Al Hilal took the lead with a man less when striker Idris Mbombo was sent-off on the stroke of halftime for dissent.

Nasr Edin Ahmed put Al Hilal ahead in the 65th minute but it took another seven minutes for Zesco to earn the one point when Lazarus Kambole equalized for the hosts.

The result was a winner for Al Hilal who had lost 3-1 to Nkana on February 13 in Kitwe and now leave with a point after camping in the country for ten days to play their final Group C away game in Zambia on February 24.

As for Zesco, the result is still a setback after coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away loss in Ghana to Asante Kotoko.

Zesco drop from first to third on 4 points while Nkana lead on 6 points after their 3-1 home win over bottom placed Kotoko earlier in Sunday afternoon’s game at Nkana Stadium.

Second placed Al Hilal also have 4 points while Kotoko are on 3 points with three games left to play.

