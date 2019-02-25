The Industrial Development Corporation says IG will this year in partnership with a local private partner, establish a fruit processing plant in Katete, Eastern Province estimated to cost about $2.5 million.

Acting Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Henry Sakala said the project is key for the province as it will provide a ready market for mangoes, oranges and other fruit that go to waste due to lack of a market.

He said the IDC was excited about the project because it would create both direct and indirect jobs for the people and enhance economic sustainability in the area.

He added, the IDC expects to replicate this model in other areas that have similar natural endowments.

“So far the IDC has invested in a multi-million dollar palm oil production in Muchinga Province, revamping of Kawambwa Tea in Luapula, cashew production in Western Province and we are also moving towards establishing a large scale pineapple and fruit processing plant in North Western Province’, he said.

Furthermore, Mr Sakala said the IDC has embarked on a 600 MW scaling solar project with its cooperating partners, with solar farms and power plants earmarked for Lusaka, Central, Copperbelt and Eastern Provinces.

Mr Sakala was speaking at the launch of the Eastern Province Investment Expo and Conference 2019 cocktail reception in Chipata over the weekend.

The Eastern Province Investment Expo is scheduled for 26th – 30th August 2019.

Meanwhile, Government says it is impressed with the progress made on the construction of the industrial park in Chipata by Conduril.

Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) Director of finance Christopher Sichinga says the K 25 million worth project is going according to schedule and will be handed over in August once completed.

During inspection of the construction works at the industrial yard by CEEC, Mr Sichinga said despite the works currently been at 30 percent, he is positive that the Conduril will complete the works to meet its set target.

He said he is impressed with Conduril for employing 80 local workers adding that the numbers will increase as works intensify in the coming months.

And Conduril Chipata site manager Paul Mwale expressed optimism that his company will complete the works in August.

He said the works on the site are going as expected.

Once the project is completed, many Zambians are expected to take up space to participate in economic empowerment as expected under government’s policy of empowering the local citizenry.

The CEEC is scheduled to construct eight industrial yards in various parts of the country.

