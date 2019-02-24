Nkana beat Asante Kotoko of Ghana 3-1 on Sunday to make significant gains in Group C of the CAF Confederation Cup .

Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba scored a brace while Fred Tshimenga scored from the spot to see Nkana complete back-to-back home wins in Group C and comfortably sit of 6 points from three games.

Tshimenga put Nkana ahead in the 18th minute from a penalty after Walter Bwalya was brought down in the box.

But Kotoko equalized in the 21st minute when Yacouba Songne fired in a fine free kick.

Kampamba restored Nkana’s lead in the 28th minute with a fine volley to see the two sides go 2-1 into the break.

Kampamba completed his brace in the 52nd minute to make life difficult for Kotoko.

However, Nkana suffered a setback in the 71st minute when Richard Ocran received his second booking and is suspended for the next match on March 3 away to Kotoko.

Nkana will know their status at the end of match day three when Zesco United and Al Hilal complete their Group C assignment on Sunday night in Ndola.

