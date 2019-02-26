Embattled NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has pleaded not guilty to a charge of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt against an Indian working for a construction firm. He was arrested and charged yesterday for allegedly showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe or place of origin or colour contrary to section 70 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
Lusaka magistrate Chitalu Mulenga has granted Kambwili K3,000 cash bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties from a reputable organisation. The matter has since been adjourned to April 8 for commencement of trial.
Meanwhile, Kambwili has failed to take plea in the other count where he is charged with disobeying lawful orders of a Security Guard at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport because the court was not availed with the docket. He is expected to appear before court to answer to this charge as soon as the docket is presented to court.
What are the lessons to those in authority right now?
Ba CK surely having stayed in England and worked labour jobs like security and your wife still practicing as a nurse .Your children going to university under British bursary and loans .Your wife has a morgarge allowed to get a loan .You should be the last person to issue racial remarks.There is no country without foreigners in England we have a lot of Zambians doing care work or bus driving there is no racial discrimination .If you want to be president you need to know about equal opportunities.Elyo ifyo If takuya pa airport mwailangilefye ubututu you would have arranged for your wife to go through VIP .Awe you need a break otherwise you are going to end up with mental breakdown amenso yabantu yalalya.
Mwamba,
Have you been out Zambian to understand what happens in London. The wife to CK did not find herself in the UK like you travel from your village to Lusaka. CK’s wife is a professional not a casual. As you are talking yourself has no job don’t know if you still live in your father’s house.
Carol Mrs Kambwili sit your husband down if you love him amenso yabantu yalalya mwaice walashala mukamfwilwa