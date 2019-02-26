Kansanshi Dynamos and four other teams are tied at the top of the FAZ Division One Zone 4 table with 11 points each after Week 6 matches
played at the weekend.
Konkola Blades, Trident, Gomes and Indeni are the other teams sitting on 11 points after playing six matches.
Interestingly, in this zone seventh placed Chambishi are just one point behind leaders Kasanshi.
Kansanshi reclaimed the top spot at the weekend after a 2-2 draw against visiting Ndola United in Solwezi.
Gomes relinquished leadership after losing 1-0 at Kalumbila Quatro in Kalumbila.
In Zone 1, Young Buffaloes are leading with a three point gap after a 2-1 win over Romeki at home in Lusaka.
The Soldiers have 16 points, three above second placed National Assembly, after playing six matches played.
Meanwhile, Kabwe Youth have opened up a two point lead in Zone 3 with 15 points from six matches played after thumping Muchinga Blue Eagles
5-1 in Kabwe.
Elsewhere in Zone 4, Maramba Stars of Livingstone are topping the table with 14 points after the round six matches played at the
weekend.
FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 6
ZONE ONE
Paramilitary 5-0 Young Nkwazi
Young Green Buffaloes 2-1 Romeki
National Assembly 1-0 City of Lusaka
Petauke United 1-4 Lusaka City Council
Lundazi United 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers
Police College 3-0 Katete Rangers (Walkover)
Chipata City Council 1-3 Riflemen
Happy Hearts 1-3 Kafue Celtic
ZONE TWO
Kansanshi Dynamos 2-2 Ndola United
Trident 1-0 Zesco Solwezi
Kalumbila Quatro 1-0 Gomes
FQMO Mining Operation 2-0 Zesco Luapula
ZNS Luamfumu 1-1 Kalulushi Modern Stars
Chingola Leopards 0-0 Konkola Blades
Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Roan United
Chambishi 0-1 Indeni
ZONE THREE
Real Nakonde 3-0 Intersport Youth (Walkover)
Tazara Rangers 1-1 Chindwin Sentries (Game Abandoned)
Kabwe Rangers 3-0 Mpande Youth Academy
Mpika United 0-2 Mpulungu Harbour
Tazara Express 0-0 Malalo Police
Kabwe Youth 5-1 Muchinga Blue Eagles
Mungwi Hotspurs 1- 0 Riverside United
Kateshi Coffee Bullets 1-0 Zambeef
ZONE FOUR
Yeta 1-2 Mazabuka United
Zesco Victoria Falls 1-0 Katima Border Stars
Blue Arrows 1-0 Kalomo Jetters
Livingstone Pirates 1-0 Maamba Energy Stars
Young Green Eagles 3-0 Sinazongwe United
Mumbwa Medics 2-0 New Monze Swallows
Choma Football Stars 1-1 Maramba Stars
Kascol Rangers 0-0 Zesco Shockers