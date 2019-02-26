Kansanshi Dynamos and four other teams are tied at the top of the FAZ Division One Zone 4 table with 11 points each after Week 6 matches

played at the weekend.

Konkola Blades, Trident, Gomes and Indeni are the other teams sitting on 11 points after playing six matches.

Interestingly, in this zone seventh placed Chambishi are just one point behind leaders Kasanshi.

Kansanshi reclaimed the top spot at the weekend after a 2-2 draw against visiting Ndola United in Solwezi.

Gomes relinquished leadership after losing 1-0 at Kalumbila Quatro in Kalumbila.

In Zone 1, Young Buffaloes are leading with a three point gap after a 2-1 win over Romeki at home in Lusaka.

The Soldiers have 16 points, three above second placed National Assembly, after playing six matches played.

Meanwhile, Kabwe Youth have opened up a two point lead in Zone 3 with 15 points from six matches played after thumping Muchinga Blue Eagles

5-1 in Kabwe.

Elsewhere in Zone 4, Maramba Stars of Livingstone are topping the table with 14 points after the round six matches played at the

weekend.

FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 6

ZONE ONE

Paramilitary 5-0 Young Nkwazi

Young Green Buffaloes 2-1 Romeki

National Assembly 1-0 City of Lusaka

Petauke United 1-4 Lusaka City Council

Lundazi United 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Police College 3-0 Katete Rangers (Walkover)

Chipata City Council 1-3 Riflemen

Happy Hearts 1-3 Kafue Celtic

ZONE TWO

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-2 Ndola United

Trident 1-0 Zesco Solwezi

Kalumbila Quatro 1-0 Gomes

FQMO Mining Operation 2-0 Zesco Luapula

ZNS Luamfumu 1-1 Kalulushi Modern Stars

Chingola Leopards 0-0 Konkola Blades

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Roan United

Chambishi 0-1 Indeni

ZONE THREE

Real Nakonde 3-0 Intersport Youth (Walkover)

Tazara Rangers 1-1 Chindwin Sentries (Game Abandoned)

Kabwe Rangers 3-0 Mpande Youth Academy

Mpika United 0-2 Mpulungu Harbour

Tazara Express 0-0 Malalo Police

Kabwe Youth 5-1 Muchinga Blue Eagles

Mungwi Hotspurs 1- 0 Riverside United

Kateshi Coffee Bullets 1-0 Zambeef

ZONE FOUR

Yeta 1-2 Mazabuka United

Zesco Victoria Falls 1-0 Katima Border Stars

Blue Arrows 1-0 Kalomo Jetters

Livingstone Pirates 1-0 Maamba Energy Stars

Young Green Eagles 3-0 Sinazongwe United

Mumbwa Medics 2-0 New Monze Swallows

Choma Football Stars 1-1 Maramba Stars

Kascol Rangers 0-0 Zesco Shockers

