Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has named a 19-member team that has left for Ghana ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup against Asante

Kotoko in Kumasi.

Notable absentees from the squad are experienced midfielder Chisamba Lungu and key defender Hassan Ramadhan.

The Nkana delegation left for Kumasi, Ghana on Tuesday aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International

Airport in Ndola.

The team flies into Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before connecting to Accra on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nkana lead Group C of the Confederation Cup with 6 points, two ahead of second placed Al Hilal and third placed Zesco United,who are tied on 4 points after three rounds of matches played.

Kotoko remain bottom of the group with three points.

Full Squad

(GOALKEEPERS)

Allan Chibwe , Kelvin Malunga

(DEFENDERS)

Ben Adama Banh, Joseph Musonda, Gift Zulu, Moses Nyondo, Given

Sinyangwe, Liason Thole

(MIDFIELDERS)

Duncan Otieno, Shadrick Malambo, Shadrick Musonda, Harrison Chisala, Freddy Tshimenga, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba, Obeddy Masumbuko and Simon Bwalya

(STRIKERS)

Ronald Kampamba, Walter Bwalya, Festus Mbewe,

