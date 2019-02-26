Police in Lusaka have charged National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili with another count of Disobedience to Lawful Orders.

This is in connection with what transpired at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Mr. Kambwili is alleged to have forced himself into a restricted area.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed in a statement issued to the media that the docket has been forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for further dealing.

In a latest video making rounds on Social media, Mr. Kambwili is seen forcing his way into a restricted area disregarding security personnel directive when he went to receive his wife at the airport.

Earlier, Police arrested and charged Mr. Kambwili with Expression or showing Hatred ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe or place of Origin or colour.

This is contrary to section 70 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed Mr. Kambwili’s arrest who is currently detained in police custody and has been denied bail.

