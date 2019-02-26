

President Edgar Lungu has noted with regret that Africa’s resources remains unexploited thereby disadvantaging her people.

The Head of State says the role of accountants is therefore cardinal in transforming Africa into a prosperous and peaceful continent.

He said failure for most of the accountants to diligently serve the people is not due to lack of knowledge, skill or competence, but it is because of tilted focus on personal interest at the expense of public interest.

President Lungu says it is disheartening that some accountants have become enemies of the people by being involved in financial transgressions in order to quickly amass wealth at the expense of citizens.

He said there is now greater demand than ever before, by citizens, in Africa for transparency and accountability in the management of public resources who want to see value for the taxes they remit to government being used for national development which positively impact on their quality of life.

President Lungu said Citizens are demanding good schools; good health facilities; good roads; safe water and sanitation; and access to electricity among other basic human needs.

He said it is not enough for accountants to produce financial reports which citizens cannot read or understand and must therefore endeavour to produce simplified financial reports to enable citizens appreciate the link between the revenues generated and the goods and services provided by your respective governments.

He was speaking in Livingstone at the 26th East and Southern Africa Association of Accountants General’s 2019 Annual Conference being held under the theme: “ENHANCING THE EFFECTIVENESS OF PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES AND EMERGING ECONOMIES.”

[Read 42 times, 42 reads today]