Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has said the process to amend the Republican Constitution will proceed, whether the opposition rejects the roadmap or not. He told a media briefing in Lusaka that the government desired to accommodate all views but would not yield to destructive forces.
On Monday, an alliance of 10 opposition political parties rejected the set roadmap for the constitution amendment, accusing government of adopting a process that is not inclusive.
However, Lubinda has said the government would cultivate the support of the civil society and independent lawmakers to ensure the process was done according to the agreed roadmap.
He said some UPND lawmakers could be relied upon to vote with the ruling party to ensure that the two-thirds threshold in Parliament was met.
Lubinda further stated that the opposition political alliance must not be “agents of retarding national development” through their “acts of opposing every move taken by government to refine the constitution of Zambia”.
He also denied claims by the political alliance that the proposed roadmap was meant to manipulate the constitution amendment process.
K 2 million has been set aside for the constitution amendment process with the first sets of meetings scheduled for the first week of next month.
And Lubinda dispelled assassination claims by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema since the Patriotic Front took office in 2011.
When asked why government authorities had allowed Hichilema to continue accusing government of targeting to kill him, Lubinda said the opposition leader “is forcing the system to react” but maintained that government was above politics of assassinations.
Why should the opposition be involved now, they have not been part of it from inception?
Mr Lubinda said opposition political alliance must not be “agents of retarding national development…” Actually this opposition alliance is full of retards. The Delusional Dictator HH said yesterday that MPs are not a representation of the people. And he wants to be president!
UPND and it’s MPS must take part in the constitution amendment to avoid unnecessary problem in 2021 when they loose elections.
This time around we must all take part and read the constitution and submit our petition and being subjected to drama at the last.
I appeal to UPND MPS not to be mislead by any one on this.If you will not participate,don’t come and cry loudest in 2021 and no one will entertain you.
This is the opportunity that you have.
Zambian opposition party logic:
1. Opposition political parties REJECTED the set roadmap for the constitution amendment,
2. Accusing government of adopting a process that is not inclusive.
How do you oppose taking part in the process then say it’s not inclusive?
IF UPND is banned the govt can empty those seats in Parliament. Run by elections so ordinary patriotic Zambians can take their place. They can get the numbers required to make the changes that way
Since PF got rid of Winter Kabimba, they have been without a ‘Mr Fix It,’ henchman. You need to fix these problems of troublesome petty politicians who want to cause chaos inorder they get into govt.
Multiparty politics does not work in Zambia, sadly. The opposition is disappointing bunch of rubble Rouser with no connection to ordinary citizens.
rubble rousers…… with no connection to ordinary citizens.
As if they have a choice
Careful Bo Given. You will need that constitution when you are in the opposition. Better do a good job. Nothing lasts forever. Napita mukwai!
What happened to the one u signed at heroes? Didn’t we tell u the same thing we are telling u now?