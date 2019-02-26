Zesco United on Tuesday returned to the number two spot following a 2-2 away draw against Kabwe Warriors in a FAZ Super Division Pool A match played at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

The result was the defending champions second successive draw in domestic action after finishing 0-0 at home against Pool A leaders Zanaco on February 17 at Levy Mwanwasa Stadium in Ndola.

However, it was Warriors who took the lead through striker Emmanuel Okutu who put Warriors ahead in the 28th minute before Rahim Osumanu equalized on the stroke of halftime for Zesco.

Zesco then took the lead in the 51st minute through veteran striker Winston Kalengo but nine minutes later Osumanu failed to add the third when his effort was kept out by Warriors goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

But unbeaten Zesco’s hopes of collecting their first league win since they beat Nakambala Leopards 2-0 on February 6 in Ndola evaporated when midfielder Misheck Chaila fouled Okutu in the box.

Warriors’ midfielder Patrick Kasunga stepped up to convert the penalty and see Warriors record their third successive league draw.

Zesco are back at number two only on goal difference exchanging places with Lusaka Dynamos whom they join on 8 points after four and five games respectively, four points behind Zanaco.

Warriors, who are also unbeaten with four draws and a win this season, stay put at number four on 7 points.

[Read 46 times, 46 reads today]