NDC Consultant Dr Chishimba Kambwili has vowed to continue speaking out against issues affecting Zambians.

Speaking at the Lusaka Magistrate Court after he was granted bail, Dr Kambwili said his job is to protect Zambians from exploitation.

He said the state can arrest him as many times as they like but that he will not stop talking for Zambians.

“I want to them that you can arrest me as many times as possible, deny me bail but you are dealing with Umuntu uwakosa mukati nakunse (very strong person) and I am ready to die just like Jesus died for the people,” Dr Kambwili said.

He added, “it’s up to you Zambians to judge, me I was merely speaking for you that these jobs are you and not for foreigners.”

He said, “my jobs is to protect the Zambians from these thieves, this failed project, these Bakawalalas(thieves).”

Dr Kambwili was today granted a K 3,000 and two working sureties bail in a case where he was seen in a video which went viral where he had an altercation with an Indian national who was seen driving a compactor.

The Magistrate has set 13th March 2019 for mention and 9th April 2019 for trial.

