The Petauke Magistrate court has amended the indictment of count two and three in a case where 28 year old Rodger Mwanza of Petauke is facing three counts of indecent assault, making and circulating of obscene material contrary to the laws of Zambia.

In count one, it is alleged that Mwanza on 25th, August, 2018 did indecently assault, Elizabeth Lungu contrary to section 137 sub section one of the laws of Zambia

In count two, it is alleged that Mwanza on the same date did make obscene material with intent to corrupt public morals contrary to section 177 subsections 1(A) of the laws of Zambia and circulated obscene material contrary to section 177 subsections 1(B) of the laws of Zambia in count three.

When the matter came up for ruling on Tuesday, 26th February 2019, Petauke Resident Magistrate Ackson Mumba said he had substituted the words ‘with intent to’ in count two and three and replaced them with ‘tending to’ under section 213 of the criminal procedure court chapter 88 of the laws of Zambia, as applied for by the accused lawyer Ferdinard Jere earlier on.

And Mwanza was asked to take fresh plea in count two and three and pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Magistrate Mumba said the state had made its case in all the three counts and therefore put Mwanza on his defence.

Meanwhile, Mwanza remains remanded in custody as Magistrate Mumba denied him bail and adjourned the matter to March 13th, 2019 for defense on all three counts.

