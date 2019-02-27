The opposition Alliance has parted-company with the People’s Alliance for Change headed by Andyford Banda.

Announcing the development at a Media briefing, Alliance Chairperson for Media and Finance Sub Committees Sean Tembo said the decision was made at the Committee meeting held yesterday due to PACs absence at its meetings.

Mr. Tembo said the Alliance decided to take the painful decision to amputate the toe, for fear of the infection spreading to the entire foot and possibly the leg of the Alliance.

He said the fact that the Alliance is made up and shall be made up of credible opposition political parties only, their standards regarding the level of credibility of each one of their constituent members cannot, will not be compromised.

And Mr. Tembo has refuted allegations by Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda that the Alliance has been undermining the ability of the Government to borrow from the international community because of their public complaints about human rights violations in this country, through political violence.

Mr. Tembo said the allegations cannot be left unaddressed as they risk tarnishing the image, objectives and aspirations of the Opposition Alliance in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public.

He said that the recent continued failure by the PF Government to borrow funds from the international community is not because of anything that the Opposition Alliance says, but rather it is because Zambia has now reached a junk status in the eyes of international lenders, because of the country’s high levels of borrowing, with the current debt to GDP ratio hovering around 200 percent.

Mr. Tembo has advised President Lungu that if he wants to increase the prospects and ability of his Government to borrow additional money from the international community, he needs to focus his energy, not on the Opposition Alliance, but on the prudent and sound management of the economy.

He said once the economy is brought on a path of sustainable growth, President Lungu will realize that the international community will be ready and willing to lend his Government additional money.

[Read 260 times, 260 reads today]