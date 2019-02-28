A 30 year old woman of Lusaka’s Chawama compound has been convicted by the Chipata Magistrate Court for trafficking in psychotropic substances.

Helen Chirwa stood charged with one count of trafficking in psychotropic substances contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The state called three witnesses to prove their case while Chirwa gave evidence on oath in defense but did not call any witness after the court found her with a case to answer.

Facts of the matter are that, Chirwa on July, 17, 2018 did traffic in 18 by 90kg bags of marijuana weighing, 1440kgs without lawful authority.

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers managed to intercept the truck on July, 17 around 02.00hrs which was carrying loose cannabis near St Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church after a tip off from members of the public.

In passing judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Bornface Mwala said the state had proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt and convicted her accordingly.

Magistrate Mwala has since adjourned the matter to February, 28 for mitigation and sentence as the lawyer for the convict Senior Legal Aid Counsel John Phiri was not before court to mitigate on behalf of Chirwa.

Meanwhile, two security guards working at Red Sea Company have been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for theft.

Chilizani Phiri 25 of Munga and John Phiri 37 of Mchini compound respectively were charged with one count of theft contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that the two on February, 18, 2018 jointly whilst acting together did steal two crates of Eagle beer valued at K268 property of Red Sea.

The two pleaded guilty to the subject offence and were convicted accordingly.

In mitigation, Phiri said he was married with two children who depend on him while Banda said he was a family man with three children and was taking care of his blind mother hence asking for lenience.

In passing sentence, Magistrate Mwala said he had considered what was said in mitigation but that the offence that the duo committed was a felony and very serious which is common in Chipata.

Magistrate Mwala said the two were employed to stop thievery and it was sad that they are the ones who were stealing.

He said he was sentencing the two to 12 months imprisonment each with hard labour effective the date of arrest so as to serve as a lesson to others.

