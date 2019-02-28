Chipolopolo goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene played his third league game in 2019 on Wednesday night in Mamelodi Sundowns’ 3-2 home win over Cape Town City.

Mweene was back in favour after replacing first-choice Denis Onyango who has recently been suffering from a dip in form.

But Mweene could do little to save Riyaad Norodien’s equalizer from the penalty spot in the 47th minute and Kermit Erasmus’s breathtaking long range volley in stoppage time.

The match was Mweene’s sixth league match overall and has also featured in three CAF Champions League and two domestic cup matches so far in the 2018/2019 season.

Meanwhile, Sundowns victory saw the defending South African league champions take command of the table by one point on 39 points with a match in hand after twenty games played after usurping Bidvest Wits who have dropped to second place.

