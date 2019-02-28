

The price of maize on the local market has increased drastically in Monze district from last year’s K100 per 50 kilograms bag to K140 as a result of poor rainfall patterns being experienced in the district.

According to maize traders in the district, the shortage of maize is becoming dire that farmers that used to supply 40 to 60 bags of maize are now only bringing 1 to 4 bags, with no maize supplied on most days.

A random check by ZANIS at Monze’s Hamusonde market, yielded information that a tin of maize is selling at K56 up from last year’s price of K40 and a 50 kilograms bag going at K140 from last year’s K100 per 50 kg.

The traders say some farmers that used to supply the commodity are now coming to them to buy the commodity.

“Maize has become so scarce that some farmers who used to supply maize are now coming to buy maize to survive the hunger.” says Mr. Cheelo Buumba another maize trader at Hamusonde market.

Maize in the District is mainly sourced from Choongo, Hamusonde, Monze and Mwanza chiefdoms.

Meanwhile, government has since released 100 metric tonnes of relief food in Monze District which would be distributed to hunger stricken households soon.

Monze District Commissioner Mr. Cyprian Hamanyanga said government has also released 600 by 50 kilogram bags of maize for sale to hunger stricken households in Monze District.

Mr. Hamanyanga told ZANIS that a 50kg bag of white maize would be sold at K111 to cushion the exorbitant prices been offered on the black market.

He said modalities for one to purchase the maize would require one to fill in a form which has to be signed by the zonal chairperson, Ward councilor and the District commissioner himself.

