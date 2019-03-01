The Higher Education Authority has reinstated the registration status of City University of Science and Technology-Lusaka South Campus, Harvest University, and Livingstone International University of Tourism Excellence and Business Management (LIUTEBM).

The Authority has stated that it had restored the full registration of the three named private Higher Education Institutions and as such the Institutions were allowed to, again, provide higher education in Zambia.

Further, the Authority stated that the Institutions were registered to operate only at the listed addresses for each institution.

It said City University of Science and Technology – Lusaka South Campus, whose registration number is HEA/041, has been registered to operate at Plot number Sub 55 Fm919, Lilayi Farms, Off Greg Lungu Road, Lusaka, the premises on the 4th Floor, Provident House in Cairo Road, Lusaka, will be exclusively used for administrative purposes and no classes are allowed to take place there.

The Authority said Harvest University, whose registration number is HEA/034, has been registered to operate at Plot Number 9027, Buluwe Road, Woodlands, Lusaka.

It said Harvest University was formerly registered as Harvest Institute of Missions University.

And the Authority said LIUTEBM, whose registration number is HEA/026, has been registered to operate at Plot Number 2746/M, 2nd Street, Ibex Extension, Lusaka.

On 6th December, 2018, HEA revoked the registration status of six Higher Education Institutions including the named 3, as the they had abrogated the provisions of the Higher Education Act number 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 18 (1), (2) and (3) (a), which state that HEIs that register with HEA at a particular site of operation but then change sites without registering those premises with the Authority are not recognised, at the new premises only, as institutions offering higher education in Zambia.

Therefore, the registration status of Africa Research University, Damelin University and Rock view University remain revoked.

