FAZ ethics committee chairperson Cephas Katongo has described ex-FAZ vice president Boniface Mwamelo’s life ban for match-fixing as tantamount to treason.

Mwamelo was found guilty by FIFA for his role in fixing a junior international match between Zambia and Cameroon at an eight nation Under 23 tournament held in Egypt in 2010.

Zambia and Cameroon drew their opening group match 1-1 but the game was shockingly ordered into a post-match penalty tie-breaker that the latter won 3-2.

“We now have a copy of the judgment from the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee at FIFA and in the judgment where one of our brothers Mr. Mwamelo who rose up to the position of vice president in FAZ has been banned for life. If you read between the lines and you read very well this thing appears to be deep rooted and also there is something that has been mentioned that he was doing some of these things in collaboration with other parties,” Katongo said.

“The worst thing is to be unpatriotic to one’s country where you are busy trying to ensure that your country loses for a few pieces of silver. It cannot be acceptable, we want clean football and we want our FAZ to run properly.”

