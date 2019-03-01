Peoples Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda says the opposition Alliance has lost direction and is serving the interest of one political party.

And Mr. Banda says the decision by the Alliance to disengage his party came as a relief as he had already decided to pull out of the Alliance.

Speaking at a media briefing PAC we are not surprised by the behaviour and the subsequent announcement of its exit from the alliance because from the onset they knew and expected that this initiative would become a contest of egos.

Mr. Banda PAC is at peace with reality and will continue to pursue an agenda that benefits the public.

He said the Alliance started focusing on issues that had nothing to do with the formation of the alliance and issues that clearly seemed to be an agenda to push the interest of one alliance member.

“This you can attest from the statements and media briefs that you have been bombarded with in recent times. We were half committed because we felt the alliance had no strategy, there was a serious lack of planning, no clear timetable, meetings and press briefings were called an hour or two hours prior, sometimes even the on the same day, when we have other things to do”, he added.

He said the Alliance lacked purpose, focus and objectivity in its dealings adding that it was clear PACs brand as a party with brand new politics was being threatened.

Mr. Banda said PAC started slowly looking like it had been bought and were pushing one agenda.

“At one point I was asked to fly to South Africa with only a days’ notice, with some alliance leaders to see Mr. Mulongoti in hospital – I would like to wish him a quick recovery. It seemed like a scheme to hoodwink hungry politicians, which we are not. I do business outside the country so an economy class air ticket really can’t move me to travel on a day’s notice”, Mr. Banda said.

And Mr. Banda said the labelling of PAC as an infectious Toe by the Alliance exposes the fact that some political parties are more important in the alliance than others.

He said PAC holds no grudges and within the limitation of its resources, shall continue to reach out to Zambians with its message of promise and hope.

“We are young, we may be wet behind the ears, but we stand for truth. We do not have experience – totally agreed. We do not have experience in creating violence just to win a by election; we do not have experience in agitating for civil unrest just to prove a point; we do not have experience in self-seeking ventures that clearly do not have the ordinary Zambian in mind, and we certainly do not have experience in simply opposing everything simply because we hate the incumbent president”, he added.

However, the Opposition Alliance says it did not arrive at the decision to expel the Peoples Alliance for Change lightly but it was necessary because its President Andyford Banda is a traitor.

Alliance Chairperson Media and Finance Sub Committees Sean Tembo says one of the main compelling reasons why Mr. Banda was expelled is because the Alliance realized that he was leaking confidential information, including conversations in the Alliance Whatsapp group, to the ruling Patriotic Front.

Mr. Tembo said this had the effect of undermining the mandate of the Opposition Alliance, and the Alliance could not tolerate it, hence the decision to expel him.

He said if Mr. Andyford Banda is as sincere as he tries to portray himself, what he should have done, upon realizing that he was no longer in support of the vision and aspirations of the Opposition Alliance, was to resign from the organization.

He said it is disappointing that to the contrary, Mr. Banda decided to continue belonging to the Opposition Alliance, while at the same time leaking information from confidential Alliance meetings, to political opponents in the ruling Patriotic Front.

“When confronted by some Alliance members about specific leaked information, Mr. Banda would express ignorance”, he said.

Mr. Tembo said Mr. Banda was also in the habit of issuing statements to the press which had the effect of undermining the collective spirit of the Alliance and from the foregoing, it is evident that Mr. Andyford Banda was possibly planted into the Alliance from the beginning, for the sole purpose of undermining the Opposition Alliance from within.

He said the Alliance is always well informed about all the machinations and scheming that takes place in the PF camp, and shall always act decisively against anyone who tries to undermine the goals and aspirations of the Opposition Alliance, to deliver a better Zambia for the benefit of our beloved citizens.

Mr. Tembo has since cautioned the general public to watch out for individuals who portray themselves as Opposition Leaders and yet they are an extension of the ruling PF party, whose activities are directed and funded by the ruling party.

He said as Zambia head towards 2021, many such individuals will mushroom and will mislead many citizens.

But Peoples Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda has described the allegations by the Alliance as childish.

