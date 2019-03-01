President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Nigeria’s President Muhammad BUHARI following his victory in the just ended presidential elections.

In a congratulatory message, President Lungu described Mr Buhari’s re-election as President of Nigeria for a second term, as a clear affirmation of the confidence vested in him by the people of Nigeria to lead the nation towards political, Social and Economic Prosperity.

President Lungu reaffirmed the Zambian government’s unyielding commitment to further strengthening the relations between Zambia and Nigeria at both the bilateral and multilateral levels for the betterment of the two countries and African continent at large.

“Allow me to convey on behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Zambia, and indeed on my own behalf, sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of theRepublic to Nigeria. I further look forward to engaging your Excellency in the near future to discuss issues of mutual interest”

“As you prepare to take up the responsibilities of your office, accept ice again Dear brother our most heartfelt congratulations and the assurance of the highest consideration,” added President Lungu.

And President Lungu has also congratulated Mr Macky Sall on his re-election as Senegal’s President for a second term of office following the presidential elections.

In his Message to Mr Sall, President Lungu commended the government and the people of Senegal for the peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

President Lungu further reaffirmed the Zambian government’s commitment to further consolidating relations between Zambia and Senagal at both bilateral and multilateral levels as President Sall continueswith his responsibilities.

“Your re-election is an affirmation of the trust and confidence that the people of the Republic of Senagal have in your capable leadership as well as the vision of the country. Accept Your Excellency, my best wishes for your continued personal good health and peace and prosperity for the people of Senegal” Said President Lungu.

This is contained in a Statement released to Smart Eagles by State House Chief Analysts Mrs Cecilia Lubumbashi Mulenga.

