The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has met the rival group led by NDC Vice President, Joseph Akafumba. The two groups met in a four hour meeting held in Lusaka
NDC vice president Joseph Akafumba announced at a press briefing flanked by Mwenya Musenge and others, and clarified that the warring factions within the NDC had sat down to resolve the issues, adding that unity of purpose in the NDC was vital.
Mr Akafumba added that the NDC remains a dully registered political grouping. and that that the letter purportedly issued by NDC secretary general Mwenya Musenge to the media should be ignored.
Mr Akafumba said that any perceived internal squabbles within the NDC are being addressed.
The NDC vice president has since urged party Stewart’s countrywide to continue mobilizing its ranks and files, called for discipline and unity of purpose in the NDC.
And Mr Musenge has denied assertions that he has been paid any money by the governing PF to dismantle the NDC. Mr Musenge said that he was just deeply concerned with the way things were being run outside the party constitution.
He said the NDC was less than two years and the current problems were merely teething problems.
Do you need a consultant? I’m very much available @khakis hotmail.com
Sounds like these former PF are better and more mature than the faction lead by Vice-president Inonge. These NDC are reconciling, but not PF, they never make peace among each other. Yesterday they attacked the vulnerable Miles Sampa.
Nostradamus. …the Mast and your other sources will always portray negatively on the PF.
As much as I know CK , grudges are there in NDC. CK believe in revenge.He also has a spirit of POMPOUS HATRED. Musenge is likely to receive bad vibes for this acronym caused.
Shouting matches is NOT OVER between CK and Mwenya Musenge.
Umulwele tafisa itako. Good move NDC you don’t pretend when things are not going well.
Kikiki!!!! Ati:”Umulwele tafisa itako”
Kikiki!!!!