The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has met the rival group led by NDC Vice President, Joseph Akafumba. The two groups met in a four hour meeting held in Lusaka

NDC vice president Joseph Akafumba announced at a press briefing flanked by Mwenya Musenge and others, and clarified that the warring factions within the NDC had sat down to resolve the issues, adding that unity of purpose in the NDC was vital.

Mr Akafumba added that the NDC remains a dully registered political grouping. and that that the letter purportedly issued by NDC secretary general Mwenya Musenge to the media should be ignored.

Mr Akafumba said that any perceived internal squabbles within the NDC are being addressed.

The NDC vice president has since urged party Stewart’s countrywide to continue mobilizing its ranks and files, called for discipline and unity of purpose in the NDC.

And Mr Musenge has denied assertions that he has been paid any money by the governing PF to dismantle the NDC. Mr Musenge said that he was just deeply concerned with the way things were being run outside the party constitution.

He said the NDC was less than two years and the current problems were merely teething problems.

