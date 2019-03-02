Al Hilal captain Abdel Latif Saeed Osman Ismaeil says Group C of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup remains open ahead of Sunday’s match-day-four action.

Nkana lead Group C with six points, followed by Zesco United and Sudanese side Hilal who sits on four points apiece while Ghana’s Asante Kotoko are bottom with three points from three matches played.

Hilal host Zesco in Omdurman on Sunday with Nkana visiting Kotoko in Kumasi, Ghana on the same day.

Ismaeil believe all the four teams are still in the race to advance to the quarterfinals.

“It’s difficult to choose who is going to qualify to the quarterfinals because all the teams are good. As Hilal we still have time to qualify,” the defender said.

“It is difficult to say we are going to remove Nkana from the top. We just need to believe in ourselves,” Ismaeil said.

Hilal will face Nkana at home in their last group match on 17 March – a week after visiting Kotoko in their penultimate tie in Kumasi.

[Read 48 times, 48 reads today]