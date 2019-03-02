Losing PF candidate in the recently held Sesheke parliamentary by-election Dean Masule has asked the Lusaka High Court to declare the election of UPND’s Romeo Kangombe as null and void.

This is according to a petition filed in the Lusaka High Court Registry by Masule who came out second with 3, 640 votes against Kangombe’s 8, 496.

In his petition, the ruling party member wants the court to declare Kangombe’s election null and void on grounds that the election was characterized by political violence.

According to Masule, the campaigns in the said elections were characterized by undue influence that resulted from threats and violence to life and property and rampant physical attacks on the members of the PF and the general public, resulting in severe injuries to persons and property.

He further claims that the said acts of violence resulted in several people being occasioned with several injuries and being treated in hospitals and most of the perpetrators of the violence being arrested by the police.

Masule recalls that on January 10, 2019, PF member Evans Chakwanda had his motor vehicle, registration number AJC 6658, stoned by suspected UPND cadres and was allegedly beaten with sticks and short batons.

He states that another incident was on January 23 where suspected UPND cadres allegedly removed his campaign posters.

Masule adds that another incident occurred on February 2 where several of his cadres were allegedly attacked by UPND cadres at Lusa Ward camp, which resulted into several attacks and damage to one of their motor vehicles, among many incidents in Mulimambango, Katima Mulilo and Kalobobelwa Wards.

The petitioner has since accused Kangombe of having acknowledged in the News Diggers newspaper that the elections were not free and fair as they were marred by political violence.

