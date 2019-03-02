

The Lusaka City Council working with the Zambia Police will next week commence the destruction of stray, unvaccinated and unregistered dogs in all the 33 wards.

The activity is aimed at approaching public health matters in a more proactive manner rather than being reactive to outbreaks of Rabies.

Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says the outbreak of Rabies is associated with the unvaccinated dog bites.

Mr. Sichimba says the activity is also aimed at increasing the levels of compliance with dog vaccination and registration with relevant authorities.

He explained that mid last year, the Lusaka City Council through the department of Public Health embarked on door-to-door dog registration and vaccination sensitisation in all the wards.

Mr. Sichimba said it is now time to act as no affected dog owner Will be expected to complain should their dogs be found wanting and destroyed.

He said Residents have also been sensitised on how to keep dogs in line with the Control of Dogs Act Cap 247 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Sichimba says the law requires that only two dogs are kept per household and if more than two dogs are to be kept, express permission should be sought from the Council stating reasons why more than two dogs are required.

He said dogs should also be secured during day time and let free at night but even at night when let free they should be confined to owner’s premises.

“Many people have not been observing the requirements of the law hence the prevalence of dogs roaming the streets in most townships. The problem of stray dogs is also very common in schools, colleges and universities thereby threatening the safety of students”, he said.

Mr. Sichimba has expressed hope that residents will support the activity in order to eliminate Rabies in Lusaka.

