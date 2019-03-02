Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale has disclosed that Lusaka City Council has declared a dispute with China Henan, the managers of Luburma Market in Lusaka.

In a statement issued in Lusaka, M. Mwale said in 2001, China Henan were given exclusive rights to manage the market for a period of 65 years in a signed lease agreement.

Mr Mwale said the lease agreement stipulated that it was the responsibility of China Henan to improve the structures and keep the premises in good state of repair during the management period.

Mr Mwale said the agreement provided for regular review to ensure that terms and conditions were abided by, but he said this has not been done in the last 15 years.

He said the Lusaka City Council was however forced to initiate the review of this agreement following serious concerns and perceived breach of the terms of the long-term agreement.

He said the matter has since been referred to an arbitration process.

Below is the Minister's full statement

