Zanaco’s unbeaten start to the 2019 FAZ Super Division season ended on Saturday but they still stayed top of Pool A while Power Dynamos collected their third successive win to go top of Pool B.

At Godfrey ‘Ucar’Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe, ten-man Zanaco threw away a two-nil lead to go down 3-2 to still unbeaten Kabwe Warriors.

Striker Chitiya Mususu opened his 2019 season account with a brace for Zanaco in the 10th and 52nd minutes.

But Warriors’ rally began in the 63nd minute when Emmanuel Okutu scored his fourth of the season to move within two goals of current top scorer and Zanaco striker Rodgers Kola who was interestingly red carded a minute later for stomping on midfielder Patrick Kasunga.

Warriors then made full use of their numerical advantage when Twiza Chaibela equalized in the 70th minute and alter Prince Mumba wrapped-up the hosts’ good day in stoppage time.

Zanaco stay top despite the setback on 13 points, four points more than still unbeaten Warriors who are now second after moving from fourth place.

In Pool B, midfielder Larry Bwalya scored the lone goal in the 19th minute in Power’s 1-0 away win over winless and second from bottom placed Lumwana Radiants to sneak top of Pool B.

Power rise to 12 points, tied with Nkwazi who drop to second position on goal difference following a 2-0 home loss to Buildcon who moved from fourth to third on 11 points.

However, it took the last ten minutes of the second half for Buildcon to earn their victory at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka when Kingsley Kangwa put the ambitious Ndola side ahead in the 80th minute before Eleuter Mpepo completed the job in stoppage time.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK SIX RESULTS & FIXTURES

POOL A

02/03/2019

Kabwe Warriors 3-Zanaco 2

Kitwe United 0-Red Arrows 2

Nakambala Leopards 1-Mufulira Wanderers 0

03/02/2019

-National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

15h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Green Buffaloes

Postponed

Zesco United-Prison Leopards

POOL B

02/03/2019

Lumwana Radiants 0-Power Dynamos 1

Napsa Stars 1-Forest Rangers 2

Nkwazi 0-Buildcon 2

03/03/2019

-National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

13h00: Circuit City-FC MUZA

Postponed

Nkana-Green Eagles

