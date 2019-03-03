It was a Black Sunday for Zesco United and Nkana in their respective Group C away matches of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup fixtures.

In Sudan, Zesco were downed 3-1 by Al Hilal to see George Lwandamina’s side collect just one point from their last three games since beating Nkana 2-0 at home in Ndola on February 3.

Al Hilal, who drew 1-1 away at Zesco in the first leg on February 24, put on an authoritative display at home in Omdurman when Bakhet Hamid and Mohamed Eldai struck in the 9th and 35th minutes respectively as Zesco battled to get its defensive act together.

But a ray of hope appeared in the 38th minute for Zesco when Lazarus Kambole cut the deficit to see the two sides go 2-1 into the break.

However, Al Hilal captain Abdel Latif Boya extinguished any of those thoughts harbored by Zesco when he unleashed a left-footed long-range volley that sneaked in on the near post beating an out-stretched Zesco goalkeeper Jacob Banda.

Al Hilal top Group C on 7 points, one more than Nkana who fall from first to third after losing 3-0 away in Ghana to second positioned Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

All three of Kotoko’s goals came in the first 30 minutes of the opening 45 minutes through Safiu Fatawu, Emmanuel Gyamfi, and Martin Antwi in the 4th, 23rd and 28th minutes respectively.

That Kotoko’s blitz promoted Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi to substitute goalkeeper Allan Chibwe for Kelvin Malunga in the 30 minutes to mitigate the one-way traffic in Kumasi.

Kotoko jump from last to second on 6 points with a better goal difference over Nkana.

Meanwhile, Nkana and Zesco now return home to face-off in a bottom two showdown of their penultimate Group C match in Kitwe on February 10.

