Lufwanyama District Commissioner (DC), Miniver Mutesa says the Lufwanyama-Kitwe road will soon become impassable due to the poor state of Bulaya Bridge which is on the verge of collapsing.

Dr Mutesa made the observation after she visited the area situated on the west part of the district.

The DC who was franked by other district government officers, told ZANIS that part of the bridge has since been washed away.

She explained that the remaining part has developed cracks while, the road leading to the same bridge is also becoming impassable due to heavy downpour being experienced in the area.

Dr Mutesa said Bulaya Bridge which is across Kalulushi stream is the only crossing point connecting Lufwanyama’s Bulaya ward and Kalobwa area in Kitwe district.

She has since appealed to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to quickly repair the bridge before the situation worsens.

Dr Mutesa emphasised that if left unchecked, the bridge might be completely washed away and cut off residents from accessing services like education, health and other important social amenities.

The DC further said she rushed to the scene after her office received numerous reports on the bridge.

Meanwhile, some of the residents talked to, described the situation as an eyesore especially for the young school going children who fail to attend classes whenever water overflows the crossing point.

[Read 50 times, 50 reads today]