President of the People’s Party (PP) Mike Mulongoti has announced that his Party has pulled out of the Opposition Alliance. In a statement released to the media, The PP President said that his party has ceased to be part of politics of hate, malice and propaganda and decided to with draw his membership of the Opposition Alliance.

Mr Mulongoti said that his decision has come after deep reflection and after realising that the initial agenda of the opposition alliance has been discarded and replaced with a sole goal of helping a certain party, UPND in particular to ascend to power in 2021.

Last week, Peoples Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda cited the same reasons advanced by Mr Mulongoti in Pulling out of the Alliance saying the opposition Alliance had lost direction and was serving the interest of one political party.

Below is Mr Mulongoti’s statement

Dear Zambians

Thank you for the prayers you have rendered and continue to render to me and my family over this period.

I find strength knowing that you have continued to pray for my wellbeing and quick recovery.

I would like to render my utmost gratitude to His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his warm heart and his role played in my evacuation to South Africa for specialist treatment.

Many of you know the frosty relationship I had with President Lungu. It may not be right to discuss this issue now but let me hasten to state that at times, we humans are driven in our deeds by vanity and a self fulfilling attitude, especially in the political sphere. When you allow politics to define who you’re,you lose so much of humour and rationality. I was unreasonable in my belief and accusations that President Edgar Lungu is Jonathan Mutaware. At an appropriate time , if I will get well , I wish to hold a briefing to detail the motivation behind those petty accusations we made against the Head of State.

Suffice to say, some of us were blinded by the power hungry colleagues who cheered us for our antagonistic approach, for their own political mileage.

Country men and women, you may be aware that in 2011, just like many other people, I campaigned for PF and late President Michael Sata (MHSRIP).Some of us expected payment for our efforts and when those rewards seemed far fetched, we developed hate for President Lungu. Am not ashamed to admit this because I believe my open letter will lack genuineness if it does not address these issues. It is from this perspective that some of us begun to discredit even the good deeds of government.

I, in particular found partners in the opposition who to a very large extent, champion politics of hate, malice and propaganda. They practice politics of hate, of paying a blind eye to the good deeds of those in government.

It is during my sickness that I realized that, what should set us apart are ideologies of how best to develop Zambia. If President Lungu is doing fine, I must recognize and applaud.

Today, I write to inform Zambians that as a member of the opposition alliance, I wish to state that from today going forward, my party People’s Party (PP) ceases to be part of politics of hate, malice and propaganda. I therefore, withdraw my membership of the Opposition Alliance.This has come after deep reflection and after realising that the initial agenda of the opposition alliance has been discarded and replaced with a sole goal of helping a certain party, UPND in particular to ascend to power in 2021.

From me and my family, we thank you all for your prayers and continued support.

Mike Mulongoti

People’s Party (PP) President

