People’s Party president Mike Mulongoti continues to receive specialized medical treatment in South Africa.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba disclosed that Mr. Mulongoti was made an outpatient the last two weeks.
He said , however recent development have neccesisted that he be re-admitted into hospital.
“We urge all stakeholders not politicise Mr. Mulongoti’s illness and allow him the privacy he requires”
He said Mr. Mulongoti was re-admitted last week into hospital.
And Mr. Mwamba has advised that to his knowledge no press statement(s) have been issued by Mr. Mulongoti and further advised the media to get in touch with him or Mrs. Betty Mulongoti for clarification.
In January 2019, President Edgar Lungu directed that Mr. Mulongoti be evacuated for specialist treatment in South Africa.
Mr. Mulongoti has since been admitted to Awryp Medical Centre in Johannesburg.
And Mr. Mwamba said the treatment and review of Everett Chongo has gone very well.
He said Everett was in South Africa last week for medical review for doctors to ascertain and observe the continued healing of her spine and legs.
He said after the review, doctors were happy with the tremendous progress she has made.
Everett sustained injuries to her spine and legs when she jumped from the 3rd floor of her University of Zambia Hostel.
This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria Mrs. Naomi Nyawali.
Not all statements you see on social media are true. Social media can generate violence, hatred,peace and love. So it’s better not to comment before knowing the truth. Look at the issue of mulongoti pulling out of Alliance. Who’s telling the truth,is it media or himself? Who posted the article? If you look at the state is in, can he issue that statement sure!!!! Let’s be honest with our media,they can destroy or build.careful
Question: do you have a history of mental illness in your family??Answer: yes, I have an uncle who voted for PF
I had always considered Mike Mulongoti as a political rat whose politics thrived on the betrayal of others. I never had any kind words for the man, but now I have realized that he’s after all human just like me. He needs sympathy and prayers at this difficult time. After all we will all face the same judgement before our Lord, it doesn’t matter which camp you belonged to. I wish Mike a quick recovery