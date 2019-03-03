Zambia’s Republican President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that he is personally thrilled that students from Zambian Open University, through their Students’ Union, have embraced Government’s message to transform into a Smart Zambia as evidenced by the launch of Zambia’s first ever students’ Union dynamic website which will contribute to the goals outlined by the President on 18th December, 2015.

In a message delivered during the launch of the launch of the Zambian Open University (ZAOU) Smart Zambia Students’ Project on 1st March, 2019, Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, disclosed that Government supports the web-managed Student Revolving Fund that provides for small interest-free loans to vulnerable students as it is aimed at adopting a new paradigm to resolving students’ current and future challenges when it comes to mobilisation of funds and administration of grants.

“What is encouraging is that while other students have assumed that Government must solely be responsible for providing for their meal allowances and other monetary support, the launch of this feature will allow students, businesses, and members of the public, institutions within and outside Zambia to donate towards the Revolving Fund, which we must say is a brilliant initiative,” he said.

Government also noted the new electronic voting feature on the launched website. Mr. Kasolo said Government was aware that ZAOU Students Union will launch the first ever electronic voting for students that will enable all students to exercise their right to franchise and reduce on the low voter turn-out.

“Government is aware that democracy must begin to be practised from a tender age, from primary schools, secondary schools to university level. Once people begin to appreciate the essence of voting and putting in place a leadership that speaks to their interests, we shall develop a culture where citizens will take the national voting seriously,” said Mr. Kasolo.

Mr. Kasolo also disclosed that Government is pleased to note that Zambian students are getting involved in the country’s common vision for a Smart Zambia by leaving the past behind and embracing the positive attitudes in all their endeavours.

“Government is calling upon students countrywide to become more determined to changing the way we do things, behave and do things. The behaviour of a past student was one which hinged on being on the receiving end, in engaging in senseless and politically driven demonstrations but Government wants our students who will become more innovative and provide solutions as demonstrated by what the ZAOU Students Union has visibly been doing the last one year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambian Open University Students’ Union President Sam Mazaka says the ZAOU Students Unions is resolved to begin using ICT to promote learning, mobilise finances to help students who are marginalised by way of provision of small interest-free loans. Mr. Mazaka adds that the project will enable students to hand in assignments and allow students to vote for union leaders electronically in the next two few months when the functionality and security of the web-platform is tested.

