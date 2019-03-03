Today’s Scripture

“…I will not forget you. I have swept away your sins like a cloud. I have scattered your offenses like the morning mist…”

(Isaiah 44:21–22, NLT)

God Rescues You for Glory!

Down here in Texas, clouds don’t linger. They’re swept away by winds from the north or fresh breezes from the Gulf. That’s what God says about your sins, weaknesses and shortcomings—they’re swept away before you know it. God is a loving, forgiving, redeeming, life-changing God. So start agreeing with God and change the image you have of yourself. Instead of telling God what you can’t do, agree with what He says you can do! You can turn your entire life around if you look at yourself the way that God sees you and agree with His purpose. God is with you, so be fearless and victorious each day. Gideon, the great hero of the Bible, thought of himself as weak, but God called him a “mighty man of fearless courage.” The Bible says, “If you believe, all things are possible.” Get God’s vision of victory for your life. See yourself as the champion God created you to be—strong, courageous and successful!

A Prayer for Today

“God, thank You for seeing me as victorious and useful. Help me to stand under Your ideas and fulfill what You have for me. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.”

